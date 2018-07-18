Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 875 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Novartis by 12.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,799,000 after buying an additional 887,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,350,000 after buying an additional 318,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,089,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,010 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,842,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after purchasing an additional 110,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,449. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis acquired 766,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,499,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

