Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 6,480 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 14.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 39.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

VSH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 47,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,399. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSH shares. Citigroup raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

