Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Invests $8.02 Million in NN, Inc. (NNBR) Stock

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 424,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNBR. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NN during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NN by 33.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 9,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,754. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $527.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.98.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.81 million. NN had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

