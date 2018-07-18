Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smartsheet stock. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,408,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,552,000. Smartsheet makes up about 7.8% of Summit Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Partners L P owned about 2.35% of Smartsheet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Smartsheet traded up $1.24, hitting $24.49, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 392,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,825. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

