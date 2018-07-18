SL Green Realty (SLG) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.77.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty opened at $100.21 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.93 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,503,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.