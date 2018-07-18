Siltronic (WAF) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €151.60 ($178.35).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €130.20 ($153.18) on Monday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

