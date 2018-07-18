SigmaTron International (SGMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of SGMA opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.85. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.