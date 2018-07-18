SigmaTron International (SGMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of SGMA opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.85. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

