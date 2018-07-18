SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 994,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the previous session’s volume of 201,245 shares.The stock last traded at $7.10 and had previously closed at $7.35.

The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.22.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

