Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BSRR opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 10.31%. equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.