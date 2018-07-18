Sientra (SIEN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann cut their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Sientra in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 12th. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sientra in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Sientra opened at $19.85 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $538.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.96. Sientra has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 164.72% and a negative return on equity of 181.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth $975,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter worth $4,287,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 133.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sientra by 20.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 158,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sientra news, CFO Patrick F. Williams acquired 7,408 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Scott Greer acquired 11,111 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $149,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,869.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 301,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,016 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

