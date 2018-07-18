Short Interest in Zuora Inc (ZUO) Expands By 124.9%

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,428,139 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the June 15th total of 1,524,505 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,113,972 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Zuora stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.97 million. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

