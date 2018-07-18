Short Interest in Sprint Corp (S) Decreases By 4.9%

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,808,476 shares, a decline of 4.9% from the June 15th total of 143,913,462 shares. Approximately 23.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,832,684 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Sprint opened at $5.59 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 0.62. Sprint has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. analysts expect that Sprint will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Saw sold 88,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $574,073.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,149,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sprint by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,682,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprint by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,207,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sprint from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sprint from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.19 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.98.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

