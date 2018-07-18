Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $428.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.15.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $424.36 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $326.68 and a fifty-two week high of $435.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,633,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,208,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,311,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,120,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after buying an additional 61,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5,127.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 821,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,310,000 after buying an additional 806,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

