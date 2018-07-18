Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $71.10. 181,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.92. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $68,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.