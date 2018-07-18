Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 538,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 386,657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,720,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 438,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,008,000 after acquiring an additional 229,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after acquiring an additional 187,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 326.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,804 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $1,853,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jan C. Webb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $377,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.31. Independent Bank Group Inc has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $79.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

