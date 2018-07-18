Scry.info (DDD) Market Capitalization Tops $75.22 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Scry.info token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003003 BTC on popular exchanges including Lbank, Gate.io and OTCBTC. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $75.22 million and $1.05 million worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004002 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00509823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00174581 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025917 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,056,963 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Lbank and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

