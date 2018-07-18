Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF opened at $78.77 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

