Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 3,345 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 287.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.96.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.52. 124,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.58%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $358,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $1,242,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,619,856 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

