SAP SE (SAP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 18.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 35.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

SAP traded up $0.36, reaching $122.00, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 113,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,533. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 18.00%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.