Sanchez Energy (SN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. KLR Group cut shares of Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Shares of Sanchez Energy opened at $4.72 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sanchez Energy has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sanchez Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Jackson sold 10,017 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $39,567.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 30,000 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,311 shares of company stock valued at $485,885. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanchez Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 45,431 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sanchez Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sanchez Energy by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 586,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sanchez Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,109 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sanchez Energy by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

