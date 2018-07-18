Samuel Heath and Sons PLC (HSM) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.88 Per Share

Samuel Heath and Sons PLC (LON:HSM) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Samuel Heath and Sons’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HSM opened at GBX 485 ($6.42) on Wednesday. Samuel Heath and Sons has a 12 month low of GBX 295 ($3.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($7.41).

Samuel Heath and Sons (LON:HSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The company reported GBX 38.70 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samuel Heath and Sons had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

Samuel Heath & Sons PLC designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bathroom products, such as lavatory, bidet, and tub faucets, as well as faucet ancillaries; shower valves, shower heads and shower arms, hand showers, shower hoses, slider rails, and wall outlets and body jets; and bathroom accessories comprising toilet roll holders, soap dishes and liquid soap dispensers, towel rings, rails and shelves, tumblers, shelf units, robe hooks, toilet brush sets, towel stands, toothbrush holders, trolleys and stands, soap and sponge trays, shower seats, grab rails, light pulls, mirrors, shower baskets, cotton wool holders, and waste bins.

