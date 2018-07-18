Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.50 ($58.24) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.26 ($50.90).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter opened at €39.72 ($46.73) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Salzgitter has a one year low of €29.74 ($34.99) and a one year high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.