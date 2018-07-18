Ryder System, Inc. (R) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of Ryder System opened at $73.56 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryder System had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $67,589.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $135,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

