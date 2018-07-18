Rupaya (RUPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Million

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $11,907.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupaya alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001687 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,651.30 or 3.42632000 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00130000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 29,983,504 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Octaex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.