RPM International (RPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 19th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of RPM International opened at $60.51 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. RPM International has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Seaport Global Securities downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RPM International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

