Roku Inc (ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.79 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $140.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.60 million and the lowest is $138.92 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $694.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.05 million to $700.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $922.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $916.21 million to $928.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Roku from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,165,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 654,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,606. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 280.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Roku traded down $1.39, reaching $50.00, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,543. Roku has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of -22.94.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

