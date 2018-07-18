Rogers Communications (RCI) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Friday, July 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.44 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

