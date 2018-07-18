Rite Aid (RAD) Bond Prices Rise 1.1%

An issue of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) debt rose 1.1% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.7% coupon and will mature on February 15, 2027. The debt is now trading at $88.50. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.35 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Rite Aid stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,659,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,266,098. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rite Aid by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,102,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 758,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Rite Aid by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,490,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Rite Aid by 2,989.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,702,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,635 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

