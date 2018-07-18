Riecoin Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (RIC)

Riecoin (CURRENCY:RIC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Riecoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Riecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Riecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $13,129.00 worth of Riecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,407.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.48 or 0.06725800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $868.04 or 0.11710800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.01230850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.01963150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00240695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.27 or 0.02890730 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00428449 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Riecoin Coin Profile

Riecoin (RIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Riecoin’s total supply is 43,942,750 coins. Riecoin’s official Twitter account is @riecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Riecoin is riecoin.org . The Reddit community for Riecoin is /r/riecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Riecoin Coin Trading

Riecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Riecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Riecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Riecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

