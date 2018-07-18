Reviewing Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) & Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Marriott International alerts:

63.9% of Marriott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Marriott International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marriott International and Park Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 8 7 0 2.47 Park Hotels & Resorts 2 4 6 0 2.33

Marriott International presently has a consensus price target of $132.85, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $30.61, suggesting a potential downside of 1.09%. Given Marriott International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Marriott International is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Dividends

Marriott International pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Marriott International pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marriott International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Marriott International has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marriott International and Park Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $22.89 billion 2.01 $1.37 billion $4.36 29.92 Park Hotels & Resorts $2.79 billion 2.23 $2.63 billion $2.78 11.13

Park Hotels & Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marriott International. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 6.29% 41.82% 7.24% Park Hotels & Resorts 15.31% 6.57% 4.02%

Summary

Marriott International beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield Inn & Suites, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of June 7, 2018, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,500 properties in 127 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.