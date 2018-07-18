Reviewing First Community Bancshares (FCBC) & Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: FCBC) and Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Triumph Bancorp does not pay a dividend. First Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares First Community Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bancshares $121.56 million 4.38 $21.48 million N/A N/A Triumph Bancorp $217.88 million 4.90 $36.22 million $1.57 25.92

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

First Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Community Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Triumph Bancorp 0 2 6 0 2.75

First Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.54%. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than First Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bancshares and Triumph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bancshares 19.46% 8.80% 1.28% Triumph Bancorp 17.71% 11.67% 1.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of First Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of First Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats First Community Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 44 branches, including 18 branches in West Virginia, 19 branches in Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, equipment, and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 7 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 1 branch in northeastern Illinois; 32 branches in central and eastern Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and loan production offices in Portland, Oregon, Kansas City, Missouri, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as 1 additional branch office in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

