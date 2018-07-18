Retail Properties of America (RPAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of Retail Properties of America traded down $0.10, hitting $12.69, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 7,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,767. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.29. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.56 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 58.23%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,267,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,404,000 after purchasing an additional 479,293 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $43,320,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,651,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,573,000 after acquiring an additional 180,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,224 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 315.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,229,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

