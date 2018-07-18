Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Restoration Robotics Inc. is a medical device company. It engaged in developing and commercializing the ARTAS(R) Robotic Hair Restoration System. The company serves physicians and patients primarily in the United States. Restoration Robotics Inc. is based in San Jose, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Restoration Robotics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Restoration Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on Restoration Robotics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

HAIR stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restoration Robotics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 million. analysts forecast that Restoration Robotics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 55,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 10,700.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

