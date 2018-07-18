Renault (RNO) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.72 ($116.14).

Renault traded down €0.22 ($0.26), hitting €95.21 ($112.01), on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 909,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

