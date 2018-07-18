Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 165.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,309 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 182,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,799 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.0% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.03. 1,944,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,156. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.