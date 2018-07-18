Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 202,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 72,168 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $142.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,826. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.22). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $852,388.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.