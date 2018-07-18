Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5,381.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,655 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 58,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 346.9% during the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 270.5% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 514,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 375,542 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance traded up $0.53, hitting $66.16, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,198,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,603. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra bought 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefano Pessina bought 1,697,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

