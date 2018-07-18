Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sells 7,500 Shares

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,171,838.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regenxbio alerts:

On Friday, June 15th, Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $424,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $375,750.00.

Regenxbio traded down $0.05, reaching $78.75, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,123. Regenxbio Inc has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -1.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $2.04. Regenxbio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 37.28%. The company had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. equities research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regenxbio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Regenxbio by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Regenxbio from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regenxbio from $37.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.