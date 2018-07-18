RefToken (REF) Market Cap Tops $1.18 Million

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One RefToken token can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00022074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and CoinFalcon. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $4,670.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RefToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003752 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00510996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00177608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025239 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00016228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00001113 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken was first traded on September 29th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,429 tokens. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RefToken Token Trading

RefToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RefToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RefToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.