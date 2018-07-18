Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RRR. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $421.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

