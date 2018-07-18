Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/11/2018 – Del Taco Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/7/2018 – Del Taco Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

7/6/2018 – Del Taco Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Dougherty & Co from $16.50 to $18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2018 – Del Taco Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2018 – Del Taco Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Del Taco Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2018 – Del Taco Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants traded up $0.13, hitting $14.17, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 7,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.02. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.77 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,313.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,356 shares in the company, valued at $308,028.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $735,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

