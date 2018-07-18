Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Reaves Utility Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.