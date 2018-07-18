Real Estate Management Services LLC Acquires Shares of 564,200 Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP)

Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 564,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,000. Jernigan Capital comprises 2.6% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 108.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

JCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In related news, insider John A. Good bought 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James D. Dondero purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 103,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,371. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jernigan Capital traded down $0.12, hitting $18.40, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 7,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,169. Jernigan Capital Inc has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $356.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 118.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 million. research analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

