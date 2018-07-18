Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Stake Increased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2,532.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,161,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,055,000 after purchasing an additional 748,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1,188.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,014,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,841,000 after purchasing an additional 364,500 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $10,448,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 36.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 283,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier opened at $37.73 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Rayonier had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

