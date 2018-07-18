QinetiQ Group (QQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $282.10

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 282.10 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.65), with a volume of 663720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278.40 ($3.68).

QQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 258.60 ($3.42).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.10.

In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 148,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.55), for a total value of £397,985.36 ($526,784.06).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency (RF) stealth materials, and electro-optic (EO) stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

