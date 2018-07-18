Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Westlake Chemical Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research report issued on Monday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.82.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $124.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 95.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 763,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,913,000 after acquiring an additional 373,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,014,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,351,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 376.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 154,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,022,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 23,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $2,757,958.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,181.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $172,019.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $314,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,376 shares of company stock worth $8,437,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

