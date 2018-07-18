Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Raised by Analyst

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – FIG Partners lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 12th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Commerce Bancshares opened at $68.29 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $335.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.25 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 28.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 46,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $3,005,759.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 993,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,867,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

