Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Prologis Inc (PLD) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prologis in a report issued on Thursday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.94.

Shares of Prologis opened at $63.42 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.43 million. Prologis had a net margin of 67.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $236,653.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,580.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,869 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,687. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,695,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,336,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,109,000 after acquiring an additional 263,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,810,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after acquiring an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $370,841,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,212,000 after acquiring an additional 289,358 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

