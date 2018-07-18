Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for TheStreet, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (TST)

TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for TheStreet in a report released on Monday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TheStreet’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get TheStreet alerts:

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. TheStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TheStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TheStreet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

TST opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. TheStreet has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TST. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TheStreet by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,316,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 261,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TheStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in TheStreet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,794,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 88,252 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TheStreet by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TheStreet by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TheStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.