Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Capital Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

OAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oaktree Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group opened at $41.35 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. Oaktree Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.82 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

In other news, insider Todd E. Molz sold 16,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $673,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 5,600 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $33,208.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,931 shares of company stock valued at $161,816 and have sold 55,082 shares valued at $2,224,702.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

